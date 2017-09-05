Teen phenom headlines Canada's Davis Cup roster for India tie

TORONTO — Teen tennis phenom Denis Shapovalov headlines Canada's team for next week's Davis Cup tie against India.

He'll have the support in Edmonton of veterans Vasek Pospisil and Daniel Nestor in the absence of Canada's top-ranked singles player Milos Raonic, who is out with an injury.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a whirlwind month that saw him rocket up the world rankings and advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. He also defeated Spanish star Rafael Nadal in a run to the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

It will be his third Davis Cup tie. His last appearance ended on a low note after he was disqualified and fined for hitting an umpire in the eye with a ball he fired off in frustration during a match against Britain's Kyle Edmund.

The left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., later apologized for the incident.

The best-of-five playoff is set for Sept. 15 to 17 at Edmonton's Northlands Coliseum. The winner will earn a berth in the prestigious World Group next season.

Brayden Schnur rounds out the Canadian roster.