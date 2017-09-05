U Sports Roundup: Bennett returns kickoff 99 yards for TD as Gee-Gees edge Gaels

OTTAWA — Jackson Bennett returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Lewis Ward converted with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter as the No. 9 Ottawa Gee-Gees edged the Queen's Gaels 14-13 on Monday in U Sports football action.

Quarterback Alex Lavric completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 225 yards to lead Ottawa (2-0).

Ward had two field goals from 45 and 31 yards and a rouge in addition to his game-winning convert.

Kicker Nick Liberatore supplied all the points for Queen's (0-2), connecting on 4-of-5 field goals and adding a rouge. QB Nate Hobbs completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 257 yards.

---

WARRIORS 52 LIONS 8

WATERLOO, Ont. — Running back Tre Ford rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and completed four passes on five attempts, including a six-yard TD pass, to power the Warriors (2-0) past York (0-2).

---

MUSTANGS 41 GRYPHONS 34 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Stevenson Bone scored a touchdown from one-yard out in overtime as Western (2-0) downed Guelph (0-2) in a game delayed by thunderstorms.

---

VARSITY BLUES 19 LANCERS 12