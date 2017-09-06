Beckham stretches with team for 1st time since ankle injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back on the field and stretching with his teammates for the first time since injuring an ankle more than two weeks ago.
Beckham didn't appear to
Beckham's status for the game has been in doubt since the injury. He rode a stationary bike Monday while the team stretched.
After the stretching Wednesday, he went to the sideline and worked with trainers.
The media had to leave before practice started, so it was not known if the three-time Pro Bowler would participate.
His ankle didn't appear to be taped.
