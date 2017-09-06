Canada's Will Johnson charged with battery in alleged domestic incident

ORLANDO, Fla. — Canadian international Will Johnson was arrested early Wednesday and charged with misdemeanour battery in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

The Orlando City SC midfielder has been suspended pending investigations by Major League Soccer and Orlando police, according to a statement by MLS and Orlando City.

Both MLS and Orlando City say they will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

The 30-year-old Johnson joined Orlando as a free agent this season after stints with Toronto, Portland, Real Salt Lake and Chicago. The Toronto native has also played in the Netherlands with SC Heerenveen and De Graafschap.