Fognini apologizes for insulting chair umpire at US Open

ROME — Fabio Fognini has apologized for insulting a chair umpire at the U.S. Open and says he is prepared to discuss his mistake with schoolchildren as a lesson.

Fognini was kicked out of the New York tournament on Saturday and could be banned from all Grand Slam events.

Fognini tells Italy's Sky TV "I apologize to everyone, not only the chair umpire, to whom I already apologized in New York, but to everyone who felt offended — women above all."

Fognini was fined $24,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his singles loss to Stefano Travaglia.