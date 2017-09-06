New faces ready to show their stuff for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount bring impressive resumes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, it's time to make an impact on the field.
The Eagles gave their
"It's time to go out there and show what we can do, try and get on the same page as quickly as possible, and ultimately have success," said Smith, one of five new wide receivers on the roster.
The Eagles haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. They signed Jeffery and Smith in free agency, drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson, then added 2016 practice squad player Marcus Johnson.
The new guys make their debut for Philadelphia on Sunday at Washington.
"I can't wait," Jeffery said. "We're going to go out and have some fun."
Jeffery, if healthy, is a legitimate No. 1 receiver. He went to one Pro Bowl and had two seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,100 yards receiving in Chicago.
"I think for every quarterback, there's a great feeling that you have when you're either in the shotgun or under
Smith is a deep threat who will stretch
"I think we have a very talented receiver corps, but it doesn't matter if we don't perform well on Sundays," Smith said.
Blount led the NFL with 18 TDs rushing last year while earning his second Super Bowl ring with the Patriots. He's a powerful runner who should help the Eagles improve their ground game in short-yardage situations. Blount complements the speedy Darren Sproles and shifty Wendell Smallwood.
"It's going to be a great effort by all three guys each and every week," coach Doug Pederson said. "We want to get all of them, obviously, involved in the game plan."
