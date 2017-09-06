Senators' Karlsson has no timeline to return after surgery
Karlsson hopes taking it slow ensures it's not a problem he'll have to deal with later in the season.
NEW YORK — Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson has no timetable to get back on the ice following
Karlsson, the runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top
At the time of the surgery, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion forecast a four-month recovery that would allow Karlsson to start the regular season. With the Senators opening Oct. 5 against Washington, that's now in doubt.
