Sweeting and Jones post extra-end morning victories at Tour Challenge

REGINA — Val Sweeting scored a single point in an extra end for an 8-7 victory over China's Bingyu Wang at the Tour Challenge on Wednesday.

Sweeting, from Edmonton, pulled close with a pair in the seventh end and tied the game with a single in the eighth.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones also came back for an extra-end win in the morning draw. She posted a 7-6 win over Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont.

In other early games, Switzerland's Alina Paetz picked up a 6-4 win over Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., and Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., defeated Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., 6-3.

American Heath McCormick topped Scotland's Kyle Smith 6-2 in the morning men's game. Three more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday at The Co-operators Centre at Evraz Place.