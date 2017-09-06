Warner hits a 20th century for Australia against Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Australia opener David Warner hit his 20th century Wednesday to help his team reach 321-5 at tea against Bangladesh on the rain-affected third day of the second test.

Warner scored 123 runs off 234 balls, including seven fours. He scored 112 in the second innings of the test in Dhaka in a losing-cause. It was Warner's second longest innings after his 286-ball knock against New Zealand in 2015 in a match in which he made his career best 253.

The start of the day was delayed by heavy rain, after which Warner and Peter Handscomb resumed on 225-2.

With Warner reaching 99 without hassle, Handscomb was run out as Shakib Al Hasan made a direct throw from square leg, ending the 152-run partnership. Handscomb hit six boundaries in his 144-ball 82.

Warner waited for 16 balls before he cleared the boundary with a cover drive to reach the three-digit figure.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who turned 22 on Wednesday, dismissed Warner as Imrul Kayes completed the catch at leg gully on third attempt.

Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright surpassed Bangladesh's first innings total 305 before the latter was dismissed by offspinner Mehidy Hasan just before tea. Maxwell was batting on 25.