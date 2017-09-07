Arrest affidavit says Will Johnson arrested after argument turned physical

ORLANDO, Fla. — Canadian soccer international Will Johnson was arrested after his wife was knocked down and hit her head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

The Orlando City SC midfielder was arrested early Wednesday and charged with misdemeanour battery. Johnson was subsequently suspended pending investigations by Major League Soccer and Orlando police.

The arrest affidavit says Johnson and wife Caroline, who are going through a divorce, were involved in an argument, with Caroline's mother watching. Johnson started taping the argument with his cell phone and his wife grabbed the phone and shut off the recording.

When Caroline stepped outside from the kitchen, Johnson "ran towards her and tackled her, by wrapping both of his arms completely around her waist," the affidavit alleged.

"Caroline fell to the ground and hit the right side of her head on the brick patio, Caroline also scraped her right knee, left hand and right arm from the fall."

The affidavit said Johnson indicated the contact was accidental.

Johnson's wife refused medical treatment and said she did not want to prosecute criminally, but would testify if needed.

The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Both MLS and Orlando City say they will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

The 30-year-old Johnson joined Orlando as a free agent this season after stints with Toronto, Portland, Real Salt Lake and Chicago. The Toronto native has also played in the Netherlands with SC Heerenveen and De Graafschap.