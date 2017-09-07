Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO — Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving the Cleveland Indians their 14th straight win in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in franchise history and also won its 10th straight road game as the right-hander lost his shutout with two outs in the ninth inning when Adam Engel homered.

Carrasco (14-6) faced 28 batters and threw 97 pitches in his eighth career complete game, throwing 76 strikes.

Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run as Cleveland added three runs in the eighth inning to break open a 1-0 game.

After not allowing a hit through four innings, the White Sox had leadoff singles in the fifth and sixth innings off Carrasco, but Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith were both doubled off on the next at-bat.

CUBS 1, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Avila knocked an RBI triple in the ninth inning, capping a duel between Jose Quintana and Gerrit Cole and lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh.

After Cole limited Chicago to two hits over eight innings, Avila scored pinch-runner Leonys Martin from second base with a drive to the right-field corner off reliever Daniel Hudson (2-6).

The only hits against Cole were Javier Baez's infield single in the second and John Jay's single in the eighth.

Wade Davis struck out two during a perfect ninth for his 29th save, preserving a win for Pedro Strop (4-4).

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Doug Fister gave up one run over seven innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs and Boston beat Toronto a day after the teams played a 19-inning marathon.

It was the second straight win for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who moved four games ahead of the second-place Yankees. New York's game at Baltimore was rained out.

Playing just 18 hours after completing a victory that lasted six hours and ended on Hanley Ramirez's bloop single, the Red Sox took charge with a four-run fourth that was capped by Bradley's homer.

Fister (5-7) allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked three, improving to 3-1 in his last four starts with a 1.50 ERA.

Joe Biagini (3-10) was tagged for five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TWINS 10, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had three hits and three RBIs, Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza both homered and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Minnesota ended a three-game skid streak and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Twins scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. Dozier, who hit his 29th homer leading off the game, was walked by reliever Steve Cishek (2-1) to open the inning. Jorge Polanco then bunted and Cishek threw wildly past first base, allowing Dozier to come all the way around to score for a 7-6 lead with Polanco advancing to third.

One out later, Escobar singled to right- centre to drive in Polanco. Robbie Grossman doubled off Austin Pruitt and pinch-hitter Joe Mauer was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Max Kepler followed with a run-scoring grounder.

Taylor Rogers (6-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Gio Gonzalez and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Washington beat Miami for the eighth consecutive time.

Gonzalez (14-6) pitched five scoreless innings but needed 101 pitches. Ryan Zimmerman hit his 31st homer, and Michael A. Taylor added his 14th.

The Nationals, who completed a three-game sweep, have outscored Miami 53-12 in their past eight meetings. Washington increased its lead in the NL East to 18 games over second-place Miami.

The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 to fade from the NL wild-card race. Announced attendance was 14,390, smallest of the year for the second night in a row at Marlins Park. With South Florida bracing for Hurricane Irma, a head count at first pitch put the actual crowd size at 799.

Dillon Peters (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

RANGERS 12, BRAVES 8, 1st game

BRAVES 5, RANGERS 4, 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double during Atlanta's five-run second inning against Cole Hamels and the Braves held off a rally to beat Texas and split a doubleheader Wednesday night.

Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer in the nightcap for Texas, which won the first game behind four hits from Elvis Andrus.

The Rangers are two games behind the Twins in the race for the second AL wild card.

Julio Teheran (10-11) earned his second straight home win, allowing three runs, five walks and five hits in five innings in Game 2.

Hamels (9-3) gave up five runs, four earned, in six innings. After facing 10 batters in the second, he allowed only one hit over his next four innings.

Arodys Vizcaino gave up two-out singles to Jared Hoying and Carlos Gomez in the ninth. Vizcaino ended the game on Joey Gallo's fly ball to centre for his 10th save.

Luiz Gohara (0-1), a 21-year-old native of Brazil, allowed six runs in four innings in his major league debut for Atlanta in the first game. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (5-2) threw three scoreless innings in relief for Texas.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Adam Rosales doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Diamondbacks overcame a rare deficit to beat the Dodgers for their franchise-record 13th straight win.

Their winning streak is the second-longest in the majors this season behind Cleveland's current 14 in a row.

The D-backs swept the NL West-leading Dodgers for the second consecutive week for the first time since September 2005 to keep a comfortable lead in the wild-card race.

Ketel Marte singled leading off the seventh against Luis Avilan (2-2). Rosales followed with a double to deep centre , scoring the speedy Marte. David Peralta singled and J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Daniel Descalso was hit by Avilan, forcing in Rosales and extending Arizona's lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers have lost a season-high six in a row and 11 of 12, with six of those defeats to the second-place D-backs. Los Angeles still owns baseball's best record at 92-47.

ROYALS 13, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice as Kansas City broke open a close game to rout Detroit.

The Royals snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the seventh, then scored seven in the eighth. Perez drove in three runs, while Whit Merrifield had three doubles and three RBIs. Alcides Escobar had four hits, falling a homer short of the cycle.

Jason Hammel (8-10) got the win, giving up two runs, nine hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six while winning for the third time in four starts.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (5-9) pitched six-plus innings, allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched six-plus innings of shutout ball and Khris Davis homered as Oakland snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak.

The Angels, locked in a tight wild-card race, were trying for their seventh series sweep and second against the A's this year. Los Angeles is among five teams competing for two wild-card berths that were separated by four games entering the day.

Manaea (10-9) struck out six and allowed five hits and three walks.

Davis hit an opposite field shot to right off starter Tyler Skaggs (1-5) leading off the bottom of the fourth. His 39th home run broke a scoreless tie.

Home plate umpire Mike Everitt ejected A's third baseman Matt Chapman after an exchange between Chapman and Angels catcher Juan Graterol in the bottom of the fourth inning triggered by allegations of stealing signs.

Chapman said the Angels catcher was staring down A's hitters in an effort to intimidate them.

METS 6, PHILLIES 3, 6 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Gsellman pitched well in a winning return from the minors and Travis d'Arnaud homered to help New York beat Philadelphia in a game shortened to six innings because of rain.

Asdrubal Cabrera went 3 for 3 with an RBI single and scored twice as the Mets improved to 37-17 against Philadelphia over the past three years.

Nick Williams hit a two-run homer and Cesar Hernandez was 3 for 3 with an RBI double for the Phillies, who trailed 6-0 before scoring three in the sixth off Gsellman (6-6) following Cabrera's throwing error at third base. But any hopes of completing the comeback were washed away when the game was called after a 57-minute delay with one out in the bottom half.

Rookie Nick Pivetta (5-10) gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings.

REDS 7, BREWERS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and last-place Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

The playoff-contending Brewers have lost four of five. Neil Walker's homer in the first inning was all Milwaukee could muster.

Castillo (3-7) retired 11 straight batters in one stretch and 22 of the last 24 while pitching eight innings. He allowed four hits, didn't walk anybody and wound up with a 3.12 ERA in 15 starts.

The Reds are shutting down Castillo to limit his innings. The 24-year-old righty threw 111 pitches, matching his second-highest pitch count of the season, in this start.

Matt Garza (6-9) gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Joe Panik completed a torrid series with five more hits and Johnny Cueto threw five effective innings, helping the Giants beat Colorado to snap a 10-game skid against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Panik wore out Rockies pitching by going 12 of 15 — setting a Giants record for most hits in a three-game series. Austin Slater and Gorkys Hernandez each added two-run singles as the Giants won in Denver for the first time in a year to the day.

Cueto (7-7) looked like his vintage self, allowing one run and striking out seven. It was his second start since coming back from blister issues and a strained flexor tendon that sidelined him for 45 games.

Kyle Freeland (11-10) never found his groove in giving up five runs over 3 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 5, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Newly acquired Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Mariners, as the Astros completed a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven.

Carlos Beltran opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line off closer Edwin Diaz (3-6), who relieved to start the inning. Jake Marisnick ran for Beltran and advanced to third on Max Stassi's groundout to short.

Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nights. Maybin also hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Astros a 3-1 victory.

Chris Devenski (8-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.

CARDINALS 3, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run homer, rookie Jack Flaherty threw five innings of one-run ball and the streaking Cardinals beat the Padres.

St. Louis has won four straight and six of seven. Piscotty hit his ninth homer in the seventh — only the Cardinals' third hit to that point — and St. Louis tacked on an unearned run in the eighth on Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly.

Three Cardinals relievers blanked the Padres over four innings, with Tyler Lyons pitching a wobbly ninth for his second save. The Padres had the tying runs aboard with no outs before Lyons retired three straight. Ryan Sherriff (1-1) got the win.