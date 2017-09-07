Bengals sign linebacker Vontaze Burfict to 3-year extension
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.
The move Thursday comes despite Burfict being suspended by the NFL for the first three games this season for his egregious hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in a preseason game.
Burfict has been a key playmaker on Marvin Lewis'
Lewis says in a statement that Burfict, signed in 2012 as a rookie free agent out of Arizona State, "is still one of the young, emerging talents within the league."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL