Canadian tennis sensation Shapovalov says his life has "definitely changed"

TORONTO — Canadian tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov says his life has "definitely changed" in the last month since his breakout success on the ATP Tour.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., stunned current world No. 1 Rafael Nadal en route to a semifinal appearance at the Rogers Cup last month in Montreal and followed that up by reaching the fourth round at the U.S. Open in New York.

Shapovalov, who has rocketed up the world rankings, describes his recent accomplishments as "surreal."

He says he has been enjoying the experience of taking on top players on showcase courts, adding it's an "awesome feeling" to have young kids say they're going to try the sport now that they've watched him play.

Shapovalov met with media at a downtown hotel on the opening day of the Toronto International Film Festival.