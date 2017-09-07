Chargers-Broncos Capsule
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11) at DENVER (9-7)
Monday, 10:20 p.m. EDT, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 3
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 64-50-1
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Chargers 27-19, Oct. 30, 2016
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 24, Broncos No. 18.
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (26), PASS (8).
CHARGERS
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (21).
BRONCOS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have won 10 of past 12 meetings. ... First time in NFL history that two black coaches will make head coaching debut in same game with Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and Broncos HC Vance Joseph. ... Chargers' first game as Los Angeles-based franchise since team's inaugural season in 1960. ... QB Philip Rivers coming off eighth 4,000-yard season. ... RB Melvin Gordon averaged 102.5 yards rushing in past two games vs. Denver. ... TE Antonio Gates' 111 TD catches tied with Tony Gonzalez for most TD receptions in NFL history. ... Hunter Heny had 8 TD catches last season, most by rookie tight ends. ... DE Joey Bosa's 10
