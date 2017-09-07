Eagles-Redskins Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins have won past five meetings. Eagles' last win against Redskins was Sept. 9, 2014. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz set franchise and NFL record for completions by rookie with 379. Wentz had 16 TDs and 3,782 yards passing as rookie. ... RB LeGarrette Blount led NFL with 18 rushing TDs for Patriots and was eighth in yards with 1,161. ... RB Darren Sproles looking for ninth consecutive season with 40-plus catches. ... WR Alshon Jeffrey had 52 catches for 821 yards last season with Bears before joining Philly. ... Zach Ertz coming off career-high 78 catches, fifth most among TEs. ... DT Fletcher Cox led team with 6 1-2 sacks. ... DT Timmy Jernigan had 13 sacks last season with Ravens. ... DE Brandon Graham looking for fourth consecutive season of five-plus sacks. ... S Malcolm Jenkins had two interception TD returns last season. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins is 124 of 195 for 1,579 yards, 12 TDs and three INTs in career vs. Eagles. He is playing on franchise tag for second straight year. ... Cousins' 102.9 passer rating is best of any active QB vs. Philadelphia. ... Cousins is coming off franchise-record 4,917-yard passing season. ... RB Robert Kelley goes into second season as starter after 704 rushing yards and six TDs as rookie. ... WR Jamison Crowder set career highs with 67 receptions, 847 yards and seven TDs last season. ... WR Terrelle Pryor had 1,007 yards last year with Cleveland. ... Jordan Reed has second-most TDs among TEs since 2015 with 17. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan led team with 11 sacks last season and has 34 since 2014. ... LB Zach Brown had career-high 97 tackles last season with Bills. ... CB Josh Norman had 19 passes defenced and three interceptions last season after joining Redskins as free agent. ... Fantasy Tip: Redskins WR Josh Doctson is expected to start and see significant action after missing almost last season with Achilles tendon injuries, and some of preseason with hamstring soreness.