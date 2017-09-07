Falcons' Julio Jones says he's completely healthy for opener

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says he's 100 per cent healthy with the Atlanta Falcons' opener three days away at Chicago.

Jones had right foot surgery in March and took just eight snaps in one preseason game, but he's been practicing with no restraints for the last three weeks.

Working in drills full-speed with quarterback Matt Ryan, last year's NFL MVP, has helped Jones stay comfortable as the Falcons try to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. This is Jones' seventh year playing with Ryan.

Jones said Thursday that he and Ryan "connected on pretty much everything" on Wednesday. The receiver says "the timing is there" and the duo is "hitting all cylinders right now."

Coach Dan Quinn expects Jones to have no limitations with his foot against the Bears.

