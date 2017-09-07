Jaguars-Titans Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE (3-13) at HOUSTON (9-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE - Texans by 4 1/2
SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 19-11
LAST MEETING - Texans beat Jaguars 21-20, Dec. 18, 2016
AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 27, Texans No. 11
JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (22), PASS (20)
JAGUARS
TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (8), PASS (29)
TEXANS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have won last six in series. ... Jaguars QB Blake Bortles threw for 3,905 yards last season to make him third QB in franchise history with two seasons with more than 3,500 yards passing. Bortles nearly lost starting job in preseason to Chad Henne. ... Fourth overall pick in this year's draft RB Leonard Fournette will make debut after rushing for 3,830 yards in career at LSU. ... Marqise Lee had 100-yard kick return touchdown in last meeting. ... LB Paul Posluszny led team with 133 tackles last season to set team record with fifth straight 100-tackle season. ... CB Jalen Ramsey led NFL rookies with 14 passes defended in 2016. ... DE Yannick Ngakoue set franchise rookie record with eight sacks last season. ... CB A.J. Bouye spent first four seasons with Texans before joining Jaguars as free agent in
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL