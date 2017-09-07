Jets-Bills Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (5-11) at BUFFALO (7-9)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Bills by 6
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 59-53
LAST MEETING — Jets beat Bills 30-10, Jan. 1
AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 32, Bills No. 28
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (27).
JETS
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (1), PASS (30).
BILLS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bad as Jets were last year, two of wins came against Buffalo, including mean-nothing 30-10 season-ending victory with Anthony Lynn serving as Bills interim coach after Rex Ryan was fired, and starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor benched. ... Jets QB Josh McCown, 38, takes over as starter after spending past two seasons in Cleveland. He's 1-16 in past 17 starts, and lost seven straight since going 36 for 51 for career-best 457 yards in Browns' 33-30 win at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015. ... RBs Matt Forte (813 yards rushing, 263 yards receiving) and Bilal Powell (722 yards rushing, 388 yards receiving) only teammates last season to surpass 1,000 yards from scrimmage. ... WR Jermaine Kearse to make Jets debut little over a week after being acquired in trade that sent DL Sheldon Richardson to Seattle. ... Jamal Adams, drafted sixth overall, and Marcus Maye (39th) form rookie safety starting tandem. ... Sean McDermott makes Bills and NFL head-coaching debut. Former Carolina defensive
