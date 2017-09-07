LEADING OFF: Dbacks streaking into weekend, Scherzer returns

A look at what's happening all around the major Friday:

STREAKING SNAKES

The Diamondbacks can stretch their club-record winning streak to 14 games when they open a series against the Padres. The run includes six victories over the NL West-leading Dodgers, and Arizona even led for 97 consecutive innings — the second longest span in the majors since 1900 — before the Dodgers scored first on Wednesday night. Patrick Corbin (13-11, 3.83 ERA) has a pair of victories during this streak, and he'll seek another against San Diego's Jordan Lyles (0-2, 6.71).

TO THE MAX

Max Scherzer hasn't lost a start since June 21, and he'll go for another victory when the Nationals host the Phillies. Scherzer (13-5, 2.19) is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his past 11 starts, including five effective innings versus Milwaukee last time out before exiting with a bruised calf after being struck by a line drive.

FEELING FINE?

Chris Archer (9-8, 3.76) is set to return after throwing just eight pitches in his previous outing before exiting with forearm tightness. The Rays right-hander gets a tough draw in the Red Sox and left-hander Drew Pomeranz (14-5, 3.36), who lost last time out against the Yankees to end a 14-start unbeaten stretch.

COME ON IN

The Braves are offering free tickets to fans from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina displaced by Hurricane Irma. During a four-game series against the Marlins which began Thursday night, the Braves will give a complimentary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID. The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders. Braves president of business Derek Schiller says he hopes the offer "can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours."

