Nashville's Ryan Ellis out 4-6 months after knee surgery
Nashville
Poile gave an update on injuries Thursday to Ellis and
Ellis was injured during the Stanley Cup Final that Nashville lost in six games to Pittsburgh.
Poile says Ellis had knee surgery during the
That schedule would have the
Poile says Bonino, who broke a foot in the Final, is skating and hopefully will be ready to play near the start of the season.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey