Nimmo homers twice, Lagares goes deep and Mets beat Reds 7-2

NEW YORK — Rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Thursday night.

New York has won three of four and ended the Reds' three-game winning streak to open a four-game series.

Hitting in the cleanup spot, Nimmo ripped an opposite-field drive off reliever Tim Adleman in the fifth inning that touched just above the orange line on the left-field wall for a home run.

Lagares followed with a liner that travelled a bit farther into the seats, giving the Mets a 5-2 lead on their 201st homer of the year — the second highest total in club history (218 in 2016).

The next inning, Nimmo hit Alejandro Chacin's 2-2 offering out to centre field to extend New York's advantage to 7-2.

Nimmo led off the second inning with a double that careened off Scott Schebler's glove in the right-field corner, advancing to third on a groundout and scoring on Dominic Smith's RBI single.

Matt Harvey was ineffective early but regrouped for the win, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings.

Harvey (5-4) remained undefeated against Cincinnati, improving to 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in six starts.

Tyler Mahle (0-2) struggled in his third major league start, giving up three runs, six hits and four walks in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton (broken left thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The major league stolen bases leader was hurt attempting to bunt in the first inning of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores (broken nose) was re-examined Thursday and shut down for the season. ... INF/OF T.J. Rivera (partial tear in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery next week. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) made a rehab start with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, allowing three runs and three hits in two innings. He threw 36 pitches, 25 for strikes. ... SS Amed Rosario (bruised right index finger) missed his fourth straight game. ... 3B David Wright will begin range of motion exercises shortly after having surgery on his right rotator cuff on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-6, 7.41 ERA) will start Friday night in place of RHP Sal Romano, who was pushed back to Sunday because of a cut on his right index finger. Garrett played college basketball at nearby St. John's.

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (5-4, 5.00 ERA) tries to win for the first time since July 25.

