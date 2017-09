CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Pau Gasol has become the career scoring leader in the EuroBasket tournament.

The San Antonio Spurs centre made a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Spain's victory over Hungary on Thursday to give him 1,105 points. He passed Spurs teammate Tony Parker, who scored 1,104 for France in the European championship tournament.

Gasol passed Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 1,052 points for Germany, earlier in the tournament.