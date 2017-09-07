Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. misses another Giants practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has missed his third practice this week and his status for the season opener against the Cowboys in Dallas remains in doubt because of a sprained left ankle.

For the second straight day, Beckham stretched with teammates before the practice and then worked with a trainer after the calisthenics ended.

A Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons, Beckham ran stop-and-go sprints on the far side of the field. It appeared he either had a little trouble showing down or he did not want to come to a quick stop.

Beckham has not practiced since being hurt in a preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 21.

Beckham described his condition on Wednesday as day to day, adding he was itching to play.

Coach Ben McAdoo said the receiver has not been cleared to practice by medical personnel.

___