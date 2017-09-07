Rusty Flacco tries for Ravens' 1st Cincinnati win since 2011

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens haven't won in Cincinnati since 2011. ... Bengals opening at home for first time since 2009, when Broncos' Brandon Stokely caught tipped pass and went 87 yards for TD with 11 seconds left to get 12-7 win. ... Baltimore went 4-0 in preseason for second straight year. ... Ravens missed out on playoffs past two seasons and three of four. ... QB Joe Flacco missed entire preseason with back injury. He's 8-9 vs. Bengals with 21 TDs and 16 INTs. ... Baltimore played 12 games decided by eight points or fewer, going 6-6. In half the losses, they led with less than 4 minutes left. ... Five free agents to make their Ravens debut: S Tony Jefferson, CB Brandon Carr, OT Austin Howard, RB Danny Woodhead, WR Jeremy Maclin. ... K Justin Tucker went 38 of 39 in FG attempts last season. He's most accurate FG kicker in NFL history. ... Ravens one of three teams (Denver, Seattle) to finish in Top 10 in defence each of past three years. ... Bengals ended streak of five straight playoff appearances last season. Haven't won a post-season game since 1990 season, sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history. ... WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert and RB Giovani Bernard return after missing much of last season with injuries. .... Andy Dalton is 6-5 vs. Ravens with 12 TDs, 13 INTs. ... Dalton sacked 41 times last season, as many as two previous seasons combined. ... LT Andrew Whitworth and RG Kevin Zeitler left as free agents. LT Cedric Ogbuehi, RT Jake Fisher and RG Trey Hopkins have 16 combined NFL starts. ... Green missed both Ravens games last season with hamstring injury. Some of his biggest games came vs. Ravens, including career-best 227-yard game in 2015. In 2014 season opener at Baltimore, his 77-yard TD catch in fourth quarter set up 23-16 win. ... Bengals have at least one sack in past 29 regular season games, longest active streak in NFL. Washington is next at 24. ... CB Adam "Pacman" Jones suspended for opener by NFL after off-season misdemeanour conviction. LB Vontaze Burfict serving three-game suspension for egregious hit in preseason game vs. Chiefs.