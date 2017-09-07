Rusty Flacco tries for Ravens' 1st Cincinnati win since 2011
BALTIMORE (8-8) at CINCINNATI (6-9-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 2
SERIES RECORD —Tied 21-21-0
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Ravens 27-10, Jan. 1
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 22, Bengals No. 20
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (12)
RAVENS
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (13), PASS (15)
BENGALS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens haven't won in Cincinnati since 2011. ... Bengals opening at home for first time since 2009, when Broncos' Brandon Stokely caught tipped pass and went 87 yards for TD with 11 seconds left to get 12-7 win. ... Baltimore went 4-0 in preseason for second straight year. ... Ravens missed out on playoffs past two seasons and three of four. ... QB Joe Flacco missed entire preseason with back injury. He's 8-9 vs. Bengals with 21 TDs and 16 INTs. ... Baltimore played 12 games decided by eight points or fewer, going 6-6. In half the losses, they led with less than 4 minutes left. ... Five free agents to make their Ravens debut: S Tony Jefferson, CB Brandon Carr, OT Austin Howard, RB Danny Woodhead, WR Jeremy Maclin. ... K Justin Tucker went 38 of 39 in FG attempts last season. He's most accurate FG kicker in NFL history. ... Ravens one of three teams (Denver, Seattle) to finish in Top 10 in
