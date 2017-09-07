Suzuki, Braves rally with 2 runs in 9th, beat Marlins 6-5

ATLANTA — The Miami Marlins are running out of time to save their fading playoff hopes.

They could use some of the comeback mojo that has been a highlight of the Atlanta Braves' mostly disappointing season.

Kurt Suzuki capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning, lining a single past third base to drive in Freddie Freeman and lifting the Braves over the Marlins 6-5 on Thursday night.

Miami has lost 10 of 11, including five straight. The Marlins began the night seven games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card.

"It's definitely not for lack of effort, that's for sure," said Miami right-hander Dan Straily, who allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

"It's not going our way now and we've got to find a way to turn it around quick."

The Braves have 17 wins in their last at-bat. Boston and the Los Angeles Angels lead the majors with 19 last at-bat wins.

"These guys battle, they fight, they grind," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Things haven't gone the way we want consistently lately, but a lot of good things are happening. I've seen it many times out of this group of guys. Lot of energy, guys playing with a lot of life."

Miami left-hander Brad Ziegler (1-4) gave up a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Matt Adams in the ninth. Pinch-runner Nick Markakis moved to third on Ender Inciarte's groundout to first and scored easily on Ozzie Albies' double to right- centre .

Freeman was given an intentional walk and moved to second on Lane Adams' grounder before Suzuki lined the winning hit past Brian Anderson at third base.

Ziegler was left with the blown save, his fourth in 13 chances.

"We haven't been playing that great the last few days and to have a chance and not get the win makes it that much tougher," Ziegler said.

Rex Brothers (3-3) struck out the side in the ninth.

Braves rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb gave up three runs and four hits in the first. Dee Gordon led off with a triple and scored on a single by Christian Yelich. Marcell Ozuna's triple to right field drove in Yelich, and Anderson's single drove in Ozuna for his first career RBI.

Atlanta's Jace Peterson had a two-run single off Straily in the second. With two outs in the fifth, Matt Kemp gave Atlanta the 4-3 lead with his homer to the first row of the left-field seats.

The Marlins tied the game in the seventh when Ozuna's single drove in Giancarlo Stanton, who walked.

Newcomb allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

Stanton was in a 3-for-37 slump since Aug. 28, with homers as his only three hits, before his fifth-inning single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) could be activated from the DL on Friday. He has been out since July 25.

Braves: C Tyler Flowers (left wrist contusion) has been hitting and could come off the 10-day DL this weekend.

ANOTHER HIT FOR ICHIRO

Ichiro Suzuki gave Miami a 5-4 lead when he dropped a pinch-hit single into shallow left field in the eighth, driving in Anderson. The 43-year-old Suzuki's hit came in his 88th at-bat of the season as a pinch-hitter, extending his major league record. His Miami-record 26 pinch hits lead the majors.

FREE TICKETS

The Braves are offering free tickets during the four-game series to fans from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina displaced by Hurricane Irma. The Braves will give a complimentary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID. The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (12-6, 3.71) is 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season. For his career against Atlanta, Urena is 1-3 with a 6.58 ERA.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-11, 4.75) is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four games, including three starts, against the Marlins this season. He is 3-0 with a 4.13 ERA in seven career games against Miami.

