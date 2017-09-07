West Indies to bat 1st in series decider against England

LONDON — West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the series decider against England at Lord's on Thursday.

The West Indians have a chance of a first series win in England since 1988.

West Indies retained the same lineup that clinched a morale-boosting win at Headingley to level the three-match series at 1-1.

England made one change in its last test of the summer, and last before the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year. Seamer Toby Roland-Jones was recalled to play at his home ground in place of Chris Woakes.

Woakes was brought in for Roland-Jones in the second test but England decided his return from a long-term injury was a little premature.

The batting lineup is unchanged, meaning newcomers Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan have one more match to prove themselves before the Ashes.

Lord's will host a series decider that few saw coming after England won the first test by an innings and 209 runs and West Indies appeared completely dispirited after that embarrassment.

West Indies responded brilliantly to chase down 322 in the fourth innings to win at Leeds.

___

Lineups:

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.