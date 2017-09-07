White Sox LHP Rodon scratched with shoulder stiffness

CHICAGO — White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has been scratched from his start against Cleveland with left shoulder stiffness.

Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed the first part of the season because of bursitis in his left biceps. The 24-year-old Rodon is 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts this year.

He was replaced by veteran right-hander Mike Pelfrey on Thursday night.