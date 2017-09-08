Sports

Brewers' Nelson leaves start against Cubs with sore arm

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson has left Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore right arm.

The 28-year-old right-hander threw four-hit ball over five scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking two. He also singled off the left-field wall in the fifth and had to dive back to first after rounding the base.

Josh Hader came on to start the sixth for Milwaukee.

