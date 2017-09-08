Cardinals elevate Scooby Wright from practice squad

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have elevated inside linebacker Scooby Wright from the practice squad and released outside linebacker Philip Wheeler.

Wright lost out in a competition for a backup role and was released in Arizona's final roster cut, then re-signed to the practice squad.

With Deone Bucannon missing the opener with an ankle injury, the Cardinals were down to three inside linebackers — Karlos Dansby, Haason Reddick and Josh Bynes — before activating Wright.

Wright, a standout player at the University of Arizona, was a seventh-round draft pick by Cleveland a year ago and appeared in three games for the Cardinals last season after joining the team from the Browns practice squad.

