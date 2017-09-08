Donaldson to sit, Campos recalled by Blue Jays ahead of game with Tigers

TORONTO — Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will sit out Toronto's game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday with an undisclosed illness.

The team also recalled right-hander Leonel Campos from triple-A Buffalo before the evening game at Rogers Centre.

In addition, injured catcher Russell Martin and second baseman Devon Travis travelled to Toronto from the Blue Jays' training facility in Dunedin, Fla., as the state evacuates ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Bullpen coach Dane Johnson, who lives in the greater Tampa area, has left the team to help his family brace for the storm.