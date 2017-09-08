Eagles revamped defence with low-profile moves
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles quietly improved their
They drafted defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round, acquired cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan in trades and signed defensive end Chris Long in free agency.
Those are the most notable new faces on a unit that went from being one of the NFL's worst three straight seasons to middle of the pack under first-year defensive
"Please don't put on my résumé that I elevated this to a top 15 (
After finishing in the bottom three in yards allowed between 2013-15, the Eagles were 13th last year. They ranked 12th in fewest points allowed and 10th in takeaways.
"We have to give our team consistently the best chance to win the game and the best way we can do that is points allowed," Schwartz said. "There are two things: first is don't allow very many points, and number two is set the
Barnett , Long and Jernigan join Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox and ends Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry to form one of the strongest and deepest defensive lines in the league.
"Keep guys fresh, keep throwing fastballs out of the bullpen," Schwartz said. "But that being said, over the course of the season, you also have to reward production."
Darby is one of four new cornerbacks, joining rookie Rasul Douglas and veterans Patrick Robinson and Dexter McDougle. Second-year pro Jalen Mills will start opposite Darby, who was acquired from Buffalo.
"I like where we are," Schwartz said. "I think Jalen Mills is one of the most improved players on our team. Add veteran guys in like Patrick Robinson and (safety) Corey Graham, both of those guys have some multidimensional skills, can play inside and play outside."
Linebacker is the only position where the Eagles stood pat. Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks are the starters. Hicks is an outstanding middle linebacker, Bradham is steady and Kendricks had an impressive preseason after being the odd-man out in nickel situations.
"It's our responsibility to get the guys that can best produce on the field," Schwartz said. "(Kendricks) certainly forced himself into that conversation."
The revamped
Signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and running back LeGarrette Blount got most of the attention in the
