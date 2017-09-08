Hornets' Clifford throws full support behind Kidd-Gilchrist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets coach Steve Clifford emphatically threw his support behind Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on Friday, saying the often criticized small forward is a significant contributor and will continue to start.
The five-year NBA veteran has been widely criticized for his offensive deficiencies and his awkward looking jump shot, but Clifford insists the former No. 2 overall pick makes up for it with his
"I think he's going to have a great year," Clifford said.
Clifford knows Kidd-Gilchrist's jump shooting is not his strength in an NBA game where spacing —and good shooting — is vital. Kidd-Gilchrist shot 47
But Clifford said spacing "is not as important as being competitive, it's not as important as character, and it's not as important as just natural talent. He is a talented athlete, he has a feel for the game and he's a tough guy who cares about the team."
Clifford said Kidd-Gilchrist's defensive intensity is something the Hornets desperately need.
"We have enough
Clifford said Kidd-Gilchrist will start along with All-Star Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams and recently acquired Dwight Howard, He said last year's starting
Clifford is convinced that lineup and additional depth this year will allow the Hornets to be a playoff team, but wouldn't put a cap on the team's full potential.
But the fifth-year head coach said he'll feel better about his team's chances once they get two key reserves back on the basketball floor. He has concerns over the team's depth at point guard with Michael Carter-Williams recovering from a knee procedure and rookie first-round draft pick Malik Monk battling an ankle injury.
Carter-Williams, a free agent pickup who is expected to backup Walker at the point, had what Clifford called a "knee procedure" in August and hasn't practiced since. Clifford isn't sure if Carter-Williams will be completely healthy by the regular season opener.
Monk, the 11th pick in the NBA draft, is considered more of a shooter but Clifford is hoping he can play some point guard, too.
However, the team hasn't been able to get a good look at Monk since he joined the team. Kentucky's all-time leading scorer missed the entire NBA summer league following an ankle injury he sustained during pre-draft workouts. He recently tried to participate in two optional non-physically demanding workouts, but couldn't finish them because of fatigue.
"His ankle injury was significant," Clifford said. "He wasn't able to have anywhere near the summer that I hoped for or what he hoped for."
