Kosovo coach resigns after poor results in first WCup qualis
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaku has resigned after poor results in the team's first attempt to qualify for a World Cup.
Kosovo Football Federation president Fadil Vokrri said after talks with Bunjaku that they agreed he will leave the post after the end of the qualifiers "to open the way to a newcomer."
The team has remaining matches against Ukraine and Iceland next month.
It has only one point in eight matches in Europe Group I, from a 1-1 draw in Finland last year.
Kosovo was accepted by UEFA and FIFA last year, and fast-tracked into 2018 World Cup qualifying.
