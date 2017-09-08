Leganes loses perfect record in Spanish league

MADRID — Leganes missed a chance to remain perfect in the Spanish league after a 2-1 loss to Getafe in the southern Madrid derby on Friday.

Alvaro Jimenez scored the winner with a long-range shot in the 83rd minute, not long after Guerrero had missed a penalty kick that could have given the hosts the lead.

Guerrero had scored early in the second half to even the match after Mauro Arambarri put Getafe ahead with another long-range shot before halftime.

It was Getafe's first win of the season.

"It's difficult to lose a derby, especially at home," Leganes defender Martin Mantovani said. "And it's more difficult to lose the way we did. They scored the two goals and did nothing else."

In its second season in the first division, Leganes was one of the three teams with a perfect record after two rounds, along with Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

Real Sociedad plays at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday.

Defending champion Real Madrid, coming off a disappointing home draw against Valencia, hosts Levante on Saturday.

