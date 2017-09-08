Lions QB Travis Lulay injured on second play from scrimmage against Alouettes

VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay injured his right knee on the second play from scrimmage in Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The veteran pivot was tackled on a six-yard run by Montreal's Branden Dozier and stayed down before being helped to the sidelines.

Lulay was seen wiping tears from his eyes on the bench as trainers examined his knee before placing his leg into an air cast.

Lulay, who turns 34 later this month and has dealt with a number of injuries in his career, started in place of Jonathon Jennings after the third-year QB struggled in three straight losses since returning from a shoulder ailment last month.

Jennings replaced Lulay against the Alouettes and capped B.C.'s first drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Arceneaux and two-point conversion to Bryan Burnham.