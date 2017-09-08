Mad as 'l': Montpellier sorry for spelling mistake on jersey
PARIS — Montpellier fans can have their
The French league club said in a statement on Friday that the manufacturer, whose name has not been revealed, made two sets of logos for the club, including one with an "L'' missing out of the city's name.
Montpellier, which won the French League title once back in 2012, apologized to its fans, who can either be reimbursed, have the logo replaced on their shirt, or get a new jersey.
