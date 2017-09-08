Main event pulled at UFC 215 due to virus to flyweight challenger Ray Borg

EDMONTON — The main event at UFC 215 in Edmonton has been scratched because of a viral illness to third-ranked flyweight contender Ray (The Tazmexican Devil) Borg on the eve of Saturday's card.

Borg was slated to fight 125-pound champion Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson, who has won all 10 of his title defences.

The Rogers Place card will now be headlined by women's bantamweight champion Amanda (The Lioness) Nunes and No. 1 contender Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko, who had been the co-main event.