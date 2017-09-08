Sports

Rays' Steven Souza Jr. leaves game after colliding with wall

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. is helped off the field after being injured chasing a fly ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. left a game Friday night after colliding with the right-field wall at Fenway Park.

Souza was tracking a fly ball hit by Boston's Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning. The ball dropped just out of Souza's grasp, and he slammed into the wall as he fielded the hop. Souza managed to throw the ball back to the infield before collapsing in pain. He limped as he was helped off the field by trainers following a delay of several minutes.

Peter Bourjos entered as a defensive replacement for Souza, who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

Souza is hitting .246 with 29 home runs and 14 stolen bases this season.

