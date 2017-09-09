Gable, Tiger-Cats hold on to beat Redblacks 26-22; Ottawa loses QB Harris

OTTAWA — C.J. Gable ran in two touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats picked up their second win of the season Saturday night defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 26-22 at TD Place.

The loss may be the least of the Redblacks (4-7-1) worries at this point as starting quarterback Trevor Harris left the game midway through the third quarter after having his right shoulder driven into the ground and was later sporting a sling on the sidelines. Harris was 18-for-28 for 193 yards and one TD.

Drew Tate made his first appearance and finished the game 7-for-12 for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli was impressive in his second appearance going 17-for-31 for 231 yards as the Tiger-Cats improve to 2-8-0. Gable finished with 74 yards on 11 carries.

Despite a valiant second-half effort, the Redblacks were unable to complete a comeback in front of 24,901.

After an ugly first-half performance, Ottawa got off to a much better start in the second — scoring a 22-yard TD on its opening drive that started with a 27-yard punt return by Diontae Spencer, who also scored the TD. With a two-point convert the Redblacks were back in the game trailing 23-15.

The Redblacks defence was then able to hold Hamilton to just one field goal in the third to keep it a 26-15 game.

Tate connected with Josh Stangby early in the fourth for a 29-yard TD, but fell short on the two-point convert to trail 26-21.

Brett Maher's 44-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth went wide, but Ottawa was able to settle for a single point to trail 26-22.

A disappointing opening first half left the Redblacks trailing 23-7.

On one play Ottawa took 30 yards in penalties, allowing the Tiger-Cats to get deep enough into Ottawa territory to score a 38-yard field goal to take a 23-4 lead.

The Redblacks only scoring came on 43- and 38-yard field goals and a single after Maher's 25-yard field-goal attempt went wide.

A Hamilton challenge resulted in the Redblacks being called for pass interference putting the Tiger-Cats in the red zone and two plays later were up 17-1 as Gable ran in a two-yard TD. The Tiger-Cats later added a 23-yard field goal to go up 20-1.

The Tiger-Cats took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Gable scored a TD on their opening drive and then went on to add a 10-yard field goal. The Redblacks struggled to even get into scoring territory.