Klopp's worst day as Liverpool coach as Man City wins 5-0

LONDON — Liverpool went from dishing out a humiliation to being on the receiving end of one.

A 5-0 loss at Manchester City on Saturday handed Juergen Klopp his biggest loss in two years managing Liverpool. And it quickly punctured the optimism gathering around Liverpool following a 4-0 victory over Arsenal before the international break.

"I am not concerned in the long term," Klopp said. "It was hard for the boys but I don't look for excuses."

Klopp was clearly unhappy that Sadio Mane was sent off in the first half for a high-challenge on Ederson, which saw the City goalkeeper carried off on a stretcher.

Trailing only 1-0 through Sergio Aguero's goal when it was 11 vs. 11, Liverpool conceded another four goals as City produced the type of imposing attacking display missing so far this season. Both Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane scored twice.

While City remains unbeaten, only Manchester United has a perfect record heading into its fourth match of the season at Stoke later Saturday.

Bournemouth, though, has lost all four matches. Arsenal quickly recovered from its misery at Anfield by beating the south-coast team 3-0 with Danny Welbeck scoring twice.

Chelsea reeled off a third successive victory since its opening-day loss, with N'Golo Kante scoring against former club Leicester to give the champions a 2-1 win.

Saturday saw a couple of goal droughts end.

Brighton scored its first top-flight goals in 34 years in a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Harry Kane, the league's top scorer last season, is off the mark as well for the campaign. The Tottenham striker netted twice in a 3-0 win at Everton.

Watford also won 2-0 at Southampton.

___