Late goal ends Rapids' winless spell, 1-0 over Dynamo

Badji took Stefan Aigner's long diagonal cross off the short hop and drilled it into the top of the net.

The result was Colorado's first road win of the season and the first points for interim head coach Steve Cooke, who took over for the Rapids (7-16-4) after Pablo Mastroeni was fired on Aug. 15. It was the first home loss of the season for Houston (10-9-8), which was playing its first post-Harvey game.