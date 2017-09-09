Man United held by Stoke, perfect EPL start ends
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOKE, England — Manchester United's perfect start to the season ended in a 2-2 draw at Stoke in the fourth round of the English Premier League on Saturday.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting became the first player to score against United this season when he netted twice for Stoke.
The Cameroon forward's opener was
United had scored 10 goals without reply in its three victories before the international break.
United and Manchester City are the early pacesetters in the league, separated by only goal difference.
___
More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague