MLS Capsules

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore scored twice in the second half goal and MLS-leading Toronto FC routed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Saturday.

Victor Vazquez and Canadian substitute Jonathan Osorio also scored to help Toronto (17-3-8) extend its home regular-season undefeated streak to 15 games (12-0-3) dating to October.

Alex Bono made three saves for the shutout.

Marco Urena led San Jose (10-12-6) with two shots on target.

RED BULLS 1, FIRE 1, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic tied it in the 66th minute for Chicago against New York.

Michael de Leeuw squared Johan Kappelhof's deep ball with a flick pass across the top of the 6-yard box and Nikolic connected with a header down into the middle of the net for the Fire (13-9-6).