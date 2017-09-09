Orlando City hangs on with 9 men, beats DC United 2-1

WASHINGTON — Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored first-half goals and Orlando City held on after having two men sent off late in the second half to beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Dom Dwyer set up the opening goal with a low hard cross in the 19th minute that Larin finished. Barnes made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, getting an open look after a defensive miscue left a loose ball at his feet.

Orlando City (9-12-7) went down to 10 men when Servando Carrasco was sent off for his second yellow card in the 79th minute. Kofi Opare pulled United (8-16-4) to 2-1 in the 89th minute.