Red Sox INF Nunez limps out of game after infield hit

BOSTON — Red Sox utility infielder Eduardo Nunez left Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay in the second inning after he came up limping running out an infield hit.

Nunez had missed Friday's victory with lower back spasms and got up gingerly after stealing second base with a headfirst slide in the first inning Saturday.

Nunez, acquired from San Francisco about a week before the non-waiver trade deadline, has been a spark to Boston's lineup, batting .312 in 37 games with eight homers and 27 RBIs.