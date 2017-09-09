Revs keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Impact

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lee Nguyen scored in the 68th minute and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nguyen took Teal Bunbury's pass about 30 yards out, slid past a pair of defenders and finished with a low hard shot for his ninth goal of the season.

The Revs (10-12-5) moved a point behind the Impact (10-11-6) and Atlanta United, who are tied for the sixth and final playoff spot. New England will play at Atlanta on Wednesday night.