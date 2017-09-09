Rockies beat Dodgers 5-4, hand LA 8th straight loss

LOS ANGELES — DJ LeMahieu doubled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night, sending the stumbling NL West leaders to their eighth straight loss and 13th in 14 games.

The Dodgers blew a 4-1 lead in the first behind Yu Darvish, who was chased after giving up four runs in the fifth.

Los Angeles still owns the best record in baseball at 92-49, but has equaled its longest skid since May 2013. The majors' best team at home this season has lost seven straight at Chavez Ravine for the first time since August 1999.