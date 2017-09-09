Steelers sign DE Stephon Tuitt to extension through 2022

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have agreed on a new contract that runs through the 2022 season.

Tuitt has 11 1/2 sacks in three seasons with the Steelers and played a pivotal role on the defensive line during the second half of the 2016 season after Cam Heyward was lost for the year with a torn pectoral muscle. Tuitt has 106 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception in 44 games with Pittsburgh.