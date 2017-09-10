Intriguing matchups mark opening week of NFL season
A
A
Share via Email
Real pro football is back, with one upset already on the ledger and several intriguing Week 1 matchups upcoming.
After Kansas City stunned the Patriots in New England on Thursday, the schedule Sunday has such standout early games as Oakland at Tennessee and Arizona at Detroit. Later in the day, it's NFC
And Monday night, the Saints bring their newcomer running back, one Adrian Peterson, to Minnesota, where he was a Vikings superstar. Then, the Chargers represent Los Angeles for the first time since 1960 when they play at Denver.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL