Jags' Robinson, Cards' Johnson among those injured in Week 1

It appears that Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Allen Robinson for the rest of the season.

A person familiar with the situation said that the receiver suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Jaguars' season-opening victory at Houston.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not released details of Robinson's injury.

Robinson landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of Sunday's 29-7 victory at Houston and did not return. Tests revealed a season-ending injury, the person said.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson left the season opener with a wrist injury in the third quarter.

Johnson, who led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last season, was limited to 23 yards rushing on 11 carries and had six receptions for 68 yards.

Lions punter Kasey Redfern's NFL debut didn't last long. Redfern, filling in for injured Sam Martin, hurt his knee in the first quarter when he dropped a snap in the end zone, picked up the ball and tried to run it out. Placekicker Matt Prater punted the next four times for Detroit.

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead injured his left hamstring on the opening series and didn't return. And, linebacker Za'Darius Smith hurt his left knee in the second quarter and was helped off the field.

Bengals right guard Trey Hopkins hurt his left knee late in the first half of the 20-0 loss and didn't return. Defensive end Michael Johnson suffered a concussion on the final play of the first half and didn't return.

The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby to what looked like a serious right ankle injury early in the second quarter. Darby's ankle bent the wrong way as he was running in coverage with Washington tight end Jordan Reed, and he was carted off.

Pederson said Darby would be evaluated when the team returns to Philadelphia.

"It's tough because he's playing lights-out, and I want him to be a part of this party we're about to have on this field," Brandon Graham said. "I'm hoping it's nothing major."

Kicker Caleb Sturgis, who made three field goals, was injured late in the game, which led coach Doug Pederson to go for two points after the Eagles' final touchdown.

Houston linebacker Brian Cushing, tight ends Ryan Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz and receiver Bruce Ellington all left their game with concussions.

Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson did not return after hurting an elbow in the second quarter. And Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines did not return after hurting his left shoulder while assisting Lorenzo White in tackling Bilal Powell on an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

San Francisco rookie linebacker Reuben Foster had an impressive debut cut short when he injured his right ankle late in the first quarter.

Also, Packers linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who just joined the team last week as a free agent after being cut by the 49ers, left with a concussion.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

___